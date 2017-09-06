The NFL season is set to begin and alumni from local schools will fill spots all over rosters from role player to valuable starter. Rookies will try to make an impression and veterans will try to take a step forward in their careers. Here’s a list of projected roles for Utah, BYU, Utah State and Southern Utah players in the league:
AFC West
Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos (Utah)
Highest-drafted local prospect in April has been thrust into duty at left tackle after strong offseason.
Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos (Utah)
Still recovering from wrist surgery, the second year back looks to find carries alongside vets C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles in crowded backfield.
Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (Utah)
The veteran will start the season after leading KC to playoffs three of last four years, but gunslinger rookie Patrick Mahomes looms behind.
Daniel Sorensen, safety, Kansas City Chiefs (BYU)
Signed an extension in the offseason and has become an effective and efficient box safety for the Chiefs.
Sam Tevi, OT, Los Angeles Chargers, (Utah)
Offers upside and ability as a swing tackle for the Chargers in a backup role as a rookie.
Tenny Palepoi, DT, Los Angeles Chargers, (Utah)
Will finish serving a four-game suspension for violating league’s PED policy in Week One, will be in rotation as an inside pass rusher.
Donald Penn, OT, Oakland Raiders (Utah State)
The 34-year-old held out for a new deal for most of the offseason after a strong 2016, but is now back with the team. Key cog in Raiders’ offense with high expectations as blindside protector of Derek Carr.
Keith McGill, DB, Oakland Raiders (Utah)
Suffered a foot injury in offseason that could hamper his playing time early in the season. Moved into more of a safety role last season.
Sean Smith, CB, Oakland Raiders (Utah)
Was charged with assault in August and is battling with younger players to maintain role at CB.
James Cowser, LB/DE, Oakland Raiders (Southern Utah)
Provides valuable pass rushing depth as the understudy to Khalil Mack and is a mainstay on special teams.
NFC West
Kerwynn Williams, RB, Arizona Cardinals (Utah State)
Has the inside track on returning duties and will get chances to spell David Johnson in the run game.
Alani Fua, LB, Arizona Cardinals (BYU)
A knee injury lingers and lands the linebacker on injured reserve for the foreseeable future.
Maurice Alexander, safety, Los Angeles Rams (Utah State)
Will fill shoes of departed T.J McDonald at strong safety as a thumper for back end of Wade Phillips’ defense.
Dominique Hatfield, CB, Los Angeles Rams (Utah)
Makes the team as an undrafted rookie free agent to fill need for cornerback depth and will see time as a special teamer.
J.J. Dielman, OG, Los Angeles Rams (Utah)
Drafted by Bengals, but was a late cut. Should provide backup at center and guard for Los Angeles.
Zane Beadles, OG, San Francisco 49ers (Utah)
Steps in at left guard for the injured Josh Garnett as a veteran presence for a 49ers team looking to rebound from a woeful 2016.
Pita Taumoepenu, LB, San Francisco 49ers (Utah)
After release of veteran Ahmad Brooks, Taumoepenu will find backup snaps at edge rusher and linebacker.
Joe Williams, RB, San Francisco 49ers (Utah)
Stashed on injured-reserve with an ankle injury after struggles in training camp and preseason. Debut will have to wait until 2018.
Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks (Utah State)
One of the best inside ‘backers in the league every week. Centerpiece of a very talented Seattle front seven.
AFC North
Bronson Kaufusi, DE, Baltimore Ravens (BYU)
Sidelined by an ankle injury for his entire rookie season, second year looks bright for Kaufusi, who is a key cog in pass rush rotation.
Tony Bergstrom, center, Baltimore Ravens (Utah)
Recently traded to Baltimore from Arizona, provides veteran leadership and depth along interior of Baltimore’s offensive line.
Eric Weddle, safety, Baltimore Ravens (Utah)
Ravens spent big on upgrading secondary in the offseason and Weddle will benefit. Still one of the most consistent safeties in the league in his 11th season.
Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals (Utah State)
Primed for a more prominent role with Bengals as starter Vontaze Burfict serves a three-game suspension.
Nate Orchard, DL, Cleveland Browns (Utah)
Myles Garrett is the presumptive star pass rusher, but Orchard will be there to put heat on opposing passers as a valuable backup.
Brian Allen, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers (Utah)
Rookie is poised for a backup role and some special teams work as one of the lengthier corners on the roster.
NFC North
Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears (Utah State)
Suffered a torn ACL in the team’s third preseason game and will be shelved for this season.
Ezekiel Ansah, DE, Detroit Lions (BYU)
Injuries hampered his production last season and kept him out of practice in the offseason, but he should be healthy to start the year and looking for a rebound.
Miles Killebrew, safety, Detroit Lions (Southern Utah)
Locked into a backup role at strong safety and will see action as a sure tackler on special teams.
Nevin Lawson, CB, Detroit Lions (Utah State)
Flies under the radar as one of the more consistent corners in the league. Headed for another quietly strong year.
Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers (BYU)
Williams will push starter Ty Montgomery for snaps, but is the No. 2 rusher for now with a high ceiling as the year wears on.
Marwin Evans, safety, Green Bay Packers (Utah State)
Flashed serious ability in the preseason and is a special teams stalwart and strong backup at safety.
Kyler Fackrell, LB, Green Bay Packers (Utah State)
Has size and speed to contribute on special teams, but is struggling to carve out a niche in the defensive unit rotation.
Devante Mays, RB, Green Bay Packers (Utah State)
Found a spot on the back end of the roster, but will need to make an impression on special teams as he’s the likely fourth RB.
AFC East
Kaelin Clay, WR/returner, Buffalo Bills (Utah)
The Bills traded with the Panthers for the former Ute returning ace to fill a similar role in Buffalo.
John Denney, LS, Miami Dolphins (BYU)
The 13-year veteran survived a training camp competition for his spot and will continue in this role for Miami.
Isaac Asiata, OG, Miami Dolphins (Utah)
Had a shot to seize a starting spot after Ted Larsen tore his biceps in camp. Beat out by veteran Anthony Steen, but will provide depth and versatility to start his career.
Koa Misi, LB, Miami Dolphins (Utah)
The 8-year veteran was attempting a comeback from neck surgery, but was shelved early in camp.
Harvey Langi, LB, New England Patriots (BYU)
The Pats made him a priority in the undrafted rookie free agent market and he made the team. Will provide edge rusher and linebacker depth.
Kyle Van Noy, LB, New England Patriots (BYU)
Van Noy came up with a big sack in the Super Bowl after his trade from Detroit last season. Adds veteran presence to Pats LB pass rush.
Eric Rowe, CB, New England Patriots (Utah)
Built on his solid Super Bowl performance with a strong camp. Slotted to be the third corner behind Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore.
AFC South
Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts (Utah State)
Will continue to be a change of pace and receiving back behind Frank Gore. May see a bigger share of touches because of Gore’s age.
Brice McCain, CB, Tennessee Titans (Utah)
Was the team’s nickel corner last season and will likely split time there and as the fourth corner this year.
LeShaun Sims, CB, Tennessee Titans (Utah)
Logan Ryan is an unquestioned starter, but Sims is in the mix with draft pick Adoree’ Jackson to start across from him.
NFC South
Derrick Shelby, DE, Atlanta Falcons (Utah)
After playing only six games last year before an injury ended his season, Shelby is in a talented rotation of pass rushers in Atlanta.
Tyler Larsen, center, Carolina Panthers (Utah State)
Firmly entrenched as Ryan Kalil’s backup and a valuable swing lineman after starting five games last season.
Star Lotulelei, DT, Carolina Panthers (Utah)
Heading into a contract year, he’ll continue as a space eater and nose tackle integral to the Panthers’ defense.
Jared Norris, LB, Carolina Panthers (Utah)
Enters this season as a special teams ace and valuable backup to a talented Panthers linebacking corps.
Marcus Williams, safety, New Orleans Saints (Utah)
Flashed serious potential in offseason training and will be relied upon to produce early as a defensive centerfielder.
Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints (BYU)
Scooped up from the Packers after he was waived, Hill gets to learn behind Brees as the third quarterback.
Sealver Siliga, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Utah)
Slotted for a reserve role along the defensive line, likely as third or fourth option at defensive tackle.
Practice squad players
Hunter Sharp, WR, Denver Broncos (Utah State)
Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers (BYU)
Pasoni Tasini, DT, Arizona Cardinals (Utah)
Travis Wilson, TE, Los Angeles Rams (Utah)
Reggie Porter, CB, Baltimore Ravens (Utah)
Zach Vigil, LB, Buffalo Bills (Utah State)
Hunter Dimick, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (Utah)
Raysean Pringle, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Southern Utah)
Dres Anderson, WR, Washington (Utah)
Kai Nacua, safety, Cleveland Browns (BYU)