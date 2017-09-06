Yes, there are contrived reasons to wonder, beyond the way they trailed the Falcons in the third quarter of the Super Bowl, being spoken of in the moment as a team that was now too old, too slow to go on being top-drawer, and then, a quarter later, being touted again as an outfit that nobody in the NFL can surpass. One of the reasons actually is real: Julian Edelman’s torn ACL. But Brandin Cooks will have a big year in his teammate’s absence. Count on that.