The Falcons have the comfort of playing in the NFC South, the jolt that comes from moving into a new stadium and the talent that carried them to a 28-3 lead over New England in the Super Bowl before it all crumbled on them. And they have the local angles I crave, with former Utah defensive lineman Derrick Shelby returning from an injury after missing last season’s playoff run and ex-BYU quarterback Steve Sarkisian becoming the offensive coordinator. Wade Harman, a former Utah State player, coaches Atlanta’s tight ends, a productive group.