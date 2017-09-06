Layton’s Ryan Reisbeck reached the round of 16 in the Volvik World Long Drive Championship in Oklahoma before being eliminated Tuesday.

Reisbeck, who entered the competition with a No. 2 ranking, was upset by Wes Patterson, a former minor league baseball player, in the match play format that began with 96 finalists. Patterson had beaten No. 1-ranked Maurice Allen in the round of 32,  then the drivers were reseeded.

Reisbeck, 39, who pitched for Salt Lake Community College and the University of Utah, earned $3,500 to boost his season’s earnings to $43,250 in the World Long Drive Association.

Article continues below
Related Article
Former Ute pitcher Ryan Reisbeck never heard of Long Drive, before his tee shot bounced past the clubhouse Former Ute pitcher Ryan Reisbeck never heard of Long Drive, before his tee shot bounced past the clubhouse

Patterson and the other quarterfinalists will compete Wednesday night, with the semifinals and finals to follow. Golf Channel is televising the event.

Comments