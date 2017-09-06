Layton’s Ryan Reisbeck reached the round of 16 in the Volvik World Long Drive Championship in Oklahoma before being eliminated Tuesday.
Reisbeck, who entered the competition with a No. 2 ranking, was upset by Wes Patterson, a former minor league baseball player, in the match play format that began with 96 finalists. Patterson had beaten No. 1-ranked Maurice Allen in the round of 32, then the drivers were reseeded.
Reisbeck, 39, who pitched for Salt Lake Community College and the University of Utah, earned $3,500 to boost his season’s earnings to $43,250 in the World Long Drive Association.
Patterson and the other quarterfinalists will compete Wednesday night, with the semifinals and finals to follow. Golf Channel is televising the event.