There was one of the many local youth soccer talents he’d seen bloom, blasting a right-footed shot that thumped the back of the net. Around the time Matt Gay got behind the wheel of a car, Maas heard — and saw — just how hard the goal-scorer from Orem could connect and place a strike. The two had known one another from the time Gay was about 10, but over the years, his prowess for tattooing a ball grew.