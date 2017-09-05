1 of 19 View Caption

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak's Brody Berry, far right, celebrates on the bench with T.J. Haws, Talon ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium ... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Micah Hannemann (7) leaves the game after being eje... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Micah Hannemann (7) catches a pass intended for S... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Micah Hannemann (7) catches a pass intended for S... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21) makes a catch over Portland... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21) makes a catch over Portland... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) puts pressure on North Dakota Fighting ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) chases down North Dakota Fighting Hawks... Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) looks for the call as he knocks Oregon Duck... Arizona quarterback Brandon Dawkins (13) runs out of the tackle of Utah defensive back Chase Hansen (22) during the first hal... Utah's Chase Hansen (22) celebrates with teammate Reginald Porter (29) after his interception against Washington in the first... Utah defensive back Chase Hansen, bottom, tackles Colorado wide receiver Devin Ross in the second half of an NCAA college foo... FILE - This Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Washington running back Lavon Coleman, left, is tackled by Utah defensive back Chase H... Steve Griffin / The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) can't hold on to an interception during the... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak's Chase Hansen (15) and Lone Peak's Micah Hannemann (1) celebrate after ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brody Berry, Chase Hansen, Talon Shumway, TJ Haws and Nick Emery are the starters ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak's Chase Hansen (15) and Lone Peak's Micah Hannemann (1) celebrate during... (Tribune File Photo) Lone Peak players (front)Talon Shumway and Chase Hansen battle with Northridge player David Adams duri...