Lalo Fernandez is expected to sign with the Liga MX club Tigres, according to multiple Mexican news outlets.
Real Salt Lake’s third-string goalkeeper already has gone through the team’s medical and physical tests, as reported by ESPN.
“Nothing’s been set, if anything is to be set,” RSL coach Mike Petke said at training Tuesday morning, “so there’s nothing really to report right now.”
Tuesday is the last day of Mexico’s transfer window, so all paperwork would have to be finalized before the end of the day for Fernandez to transfer from RSL to the Mexican club.
Fernandez, one of eight homegrown players on RSL’s squad, signed with Real Salt Lake in 2012. The Guadalajara native has played on the youth level for both the U.S. and Mexican national teams.
Fernandez has yet to make a first-team start over six seasons with RSL