Provo • BYU’s almost nonexistent rushing attack needs a spark Saturday when rival Utah rolls into LaVell Edwards Stadium, but it won’t be coming from redshirt sophomore Riley Burt.
Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki confirmed Tuesday that Burt, who rushed 14 times for 86 yards as a freshman in 2015 before redshirting last year, has been moved to the defensive side of the ball.
“We felt like it was a better fit for him,” Tuiaki said about the Box Elder High product.
UTAH AT BYU
Where • LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo
When • 8:15 p.m. Saturday
TV • ESPN2
Tuiaki said Burt will be a cornerback at first, “and then the natural progression from there is to safety, to backer, to D end. … He’s fast enough, you know, so we will just test his hips and see where he is.”
Burt, 6 foot 1 and 205 pounds, was listed as one of two backup tailbacks to starter Squally Canada at the tailback position on the depth chart released Monday. Junior Kavika Fonua, a converted linebacker, is the other tailback on the three-deep.
Offensive coordinator Ty Detmer said Fonua, who left the LSU game with an apparent leg injury, practiced Monday and Tuesday.
Hifo to help
After leading BYU with 10 tackles against LSU, senior safety Marvin Hifo still is listed as the third-string free safety behind starter Zayne Anderson and backup Austin Lee. Hifo is the older brother of BYU receiver Aleva Hifo.
Tuiaki said Hifo will continue to see playing time at safety, especially now that starting strong safety Micah Hannemann will miss the first half due to a targeting penalty against the Tigers.
“We have got Austin Lee full steam now, so Austin is going to end up stepping in,” Tuiaki said. “Marvin Hifo did a really good job [against] LSU, so we will still plan on using him as well. I think those two will be the ones who step up right away, as well as Tanner [Jacobson].”
Marvin Hifo played at Mt. San Jacinto College in Riverside, Calif., but needed an additional year there to get his associates degree, so he is in his final year of eligibility.
“He was jacked up to be on the team and run down on special teams, but he has actually found a bigger role. He is a good player,” Tuiaki said. “We thought he would be a special teams guy. But I mean, he’s a great tackler, great energy guy, too. Just a really really good in the locker room.”
Trinnaman’s turn to return kicks
Receiver Jonah Trinnaman had five kick returns for 96 yards, with a long of 26, against LSU. The American Fork High product returned kicks while at Snow College and said he was happy to do it against the Tigers.
“I just like running with the ball in my hands, going full speed,” he said. “Hopefully we can rip one against Utah this week.”
Trinnaman almost signed with Utah out of Snow but stuck with his commitment to BYU. He played at Snow with teammate Handsome Tanielu, former Ute Garett Boles and current Utah backup QB Riley Richmond.
Hannemanns’ ups and downs
It’s been a rollercoaster week for the Hannemann family of Highland in northern Utah County.
Jacob Hannemann, a former center fielder on BYU’s baseball team and defensive back (redshirt) on BYU’s football team, was waived by the Chicago Cubs on Monday and claimed by the Seattle Mariners. He is the older brother of BYU safety Micah Hannemann and will report directly to the Mariners, manager Scott Servais said. His major league debut could come as early as Tuesday night.
Another of Mindy and Howard Hannemann’s sons, Kyle, is a starting safety on the Southern Utah football team that lost 77-21 to Oregon on Saturday.