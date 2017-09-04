The third time was the charm for the Salt Lake Bees against the Fresno Grizzlies. Having dropped the first two contests of the series at Smith’s Ballpark, the Bees’ offense erupted against Fresno starting pitcher Kent Emmanuel, who was chased early after relinquishing seven runs on 11 hits. Although Fresno rallied to tie the score at seven, Dustin Ackley ensured the crowd of 7,138 left happy, launching a deep home run to right for a dramatic 10-8 walk-off victory.