WHO’S NOT: Clint Bowyer had hoped the spirit of Mark Martin — Bowyer’s car carried a paint scheme in tribute to Martin — but instead Bowyer was out of the race just 18 laps in with a broken valve. Bowyer, who came in 17th, in points, is on the outside looking in on NASCAR’s 16-team playoff picture and would need a last-ditch win at Richmond next week to keep going.