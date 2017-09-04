In the season finale, a slugfest occurred between the Salt Lake Bees and Fresno Grizzlies at Smith’s Ballpark. The home team had plenty of thump in its bats for Fresno starting pitcher Cy Sneed, slugging its way to six runs on seven hits in the first three innings. Fresno countered with A.J. Reed, who hit a towering two-run homer in the fifth and finished with four RBIs. Ultimately, the Bees couldn’t protect a three-run lead and left the bases loaded in the eighth as Fresno came back to win 9-7.
Bees MVP: Zach Houchins was a hitting machine and has been swinging a hot bat of late. The Bees third baseman reached base safely in four of five plate appearances and finished a home run shy of the cycle. Houchins also scored two runs and was hit by a pitch. Since being called up to Salt Lake, Houchins has hit three triples in four games.
Hidden Hero: Designated hitter Rey Navarro has had a very productive season with the Bees, and Sunday was no exception, as he went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, a walk and an RBI. Navarro ended his 2017 campaign with 137 hits and 82 RBIs.
Turning point: Bees relief pitcher Greg Mahle was cruising along in the seventh, inducing flyouts by Rico Noel and Colin Walsh. However, following a Reed single, the wheels came off as Fresno ended up plating four runs on four hits, highlighted by Trent Woodward’s two-RBI triple.
Flashing Leather: In the second, first baseman Sherman Johnson sprinted toward a pop foul off the bat of Eduardo de Oleo. Tracking the ball all the way into the Bees’ bullpen, Johnson made an incredible over-the-head basket catch for the out.
Quote-worthy: “I’ll remember the way this team fought all season,” manager Keith Johnson said. “We didn’t necessarily have the most power or the fastest guys, but guys that played the game of baseball the right way. I’m proud of this group.”
Angel Angle: Garrett Richards is scheduled to make his return to the Angels rotation Tuesday Sept. 5th in the Oakland Coliseum against the A’s. Richards, who pitched two innings for the Bees in a rehab assignment against the Tacoma Rainiers, hasn’t pitched for the big club since April 5th when he exited after what turned out to be an irritated nerve in his right biceps.
What’s Next: 2018 season, April 5 against Albuquerque, 212 days away.