In the season finale, a slugfest occurred between the Salt Lake Bees and Fresno Grizzlies at Smith’s Ballpark. The home team had plenty of thump in its bats for Fresno starting pitcher Cy Sneed, slugging its way to six runs on seven hits in the first three innings. Fresno countered with A.J. Reed, who hit a towering two-run homer in the fifth and finished with four RBIs. Ultimately, the Bees couldn’t protect a three-run lead and left the bases loaded in the eighth as Fresno came back to win 9-7.