Provo * Ending rival Utah’s six-game winning streak over BYU “would mean everything” to the Cougars, senior linebacker Fred Warner said on Monday as the Cougars met the media in their weekly press briefing at the Student Athlete Building on campus.
The Cougars (1-1) and Utes (1-0) meet on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. MDT at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
How hungry are BYU’s players to snap the streak?
“About as hungry as you can get,” said senior safety Matt Hadley.
However, head coach Kalani Sitake was not eager to discuss the Cougars’ 0-6 record against Utah since their last win in 2009.
“I am not talking about any streaks,” Sitake said, reminding reporters that he was part of four of those Utah wins as a Ute assistant under head coach Kyle Whittingham. “I am just trying to break the streak of losing last week.”
Sitake said that was the main topic of conversation Monday morning as the team watched film of its 27-0 loss to No. 13 LSU and tried to figure out how to jumpstart a moribund offense.
“I know I am coming down hard on the offense,” Sitake said, “but man, that was the issue … and Ty [Detmer] knows it.”
Overall, Warner, Hadley and Sitake felt like the BYU defense played reasonably well against LSU, despite giving up 479 total yards. Sitake was still upset that punter Jonny Linehan failed to convert a 4th-and-inches situation that was not called from the sidelines, saying it basically cost the defense a touchdown.
“It could’ve been a game where it was 50-0 rather than 27-0,” Warner said. “But it could have been closer, too.”
Sitake said the Cougars got a little banged up against the Tigers.
Running back Kavika Fonua suffered a lower leg injury but, “I think Kavika will be fine” this week, Sitake said. He was not as optimistic about the condition of KJ Hall, who left the game favoring his arm and/or shoulder after a Jonah Trinnaman kick return.
BYU does not disclose injuries unless they are season-ending.
Sitake learned last year — after the Utah game, coincidentally — that he can’t appeal targeting ejections to the national coordinator of officials because the in-game booth review is the final word and appeals are not possible.
But the coach said the targeting penalty and ejection of senior safety Micah Hannemann was the right call and the Lone Peak High product will not play in the first half against Utah.
“After reviewing the play [of a hit on LSU running back Derrius Guice], he did hit with the crown of his helmet,” Sitake said. “That’s not how we teach people to tackle.”
Back to BYU’s offense, Sitake said the Cougars cannot afford to stay the course because the current course is not working. BYU was able to run just 38 plays against LSU.
“You have to change it,” Sitake said. “There is no staying the course when things are not working.”