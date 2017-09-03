(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Troy McCormick Jr. (4) leaps into the end zone past North ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) scores a touchdown past North Dakota Fight... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates his touchdown with his teammate... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) celebrates his touchdown with Utah U... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is tackled by North Dakota Fighting Hawks ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) reacts after being tackled during the game... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) comes up short of a touchdown while ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) looses his helmet after being tackle... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes run onto the field before the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, Augu... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah fans congratulate Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) after the game at R... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) North Dakota Fighting Hawks running back John Santiago (22) is tackled by Utah Ute... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) throws the ball during the game at Rice-Ec... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) puts pressure on North Dakota Fighting ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) North Dakota Fighting Hawks linebacker Jaxson Turner (15) tackles Utah Utes lineba... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Evan Holm (6) intercepts the ball inten... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches as Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntl... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) runs the ball past North Dakota Figh... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) hands off to Utah Utes running back Jorda... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Troy McCormick Jr. (4) runs past North Dakota Fighting Haw... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs past North Dakota Fighting Hawks line... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is tackled by North Dakota Fighting Hawks ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs past North Dakota Fighting Hawks line... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) and Utah Utes defensive back Boobie ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is tackled by North Dakota Fighting Hawks ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is tackled by North Dakota Fighting Hawks ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) can't make a potential touchdown catc... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) comes up short of a touchdown while ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) makes a catch past North Dakota Figh... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes place kicker Matt Gay (97) kicks a field goal during the game at Rice-Ec... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) reacts after coming up short of a to... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) comes up short of a touchdown while ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Troy McCormick Jr. (4) runs past North Dakota Fighting Haw... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is tackled by North Dakota Fighting Hawks ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) celebrates his touchdown during the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) makes a touchdown catch past North D... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) celebrates his touchdown during the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes run onto the field before the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, Augu... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates his touchdown during the game a... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates his touchdown during the game a... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates his touchdown during the game a... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates his touchdown with his teammate... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Troy McCormick Jr. (4) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stad...
(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Troy McCormick Jr. (4) leaps into the end zone past North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Tanner Palmborg (21) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. The play was called back due to a Utah foul. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) scores a touchdown past North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Tanner Palmborg (21) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) celebrates his touchdown with Utah Utes wide receiver Siaosi Wilson (80) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is tackled by North Dakota Fighting Hawks linebacker Jade Lawrence (2) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) reacts after being tackled during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) comes up short of a touchdown while being guarded by North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Torrey Hunt (16) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes defeated North Dakota Fighting Hawks 37-16. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) looses his helmet after being tackled during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes run onto the field before the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah fans congratulate Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) after the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes defeated North Dakota Fighting Hawks 37-16. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) North Dakota Fighting Hawks running back John Santiago (22) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive end Kylie Fitts (11) and other Utah defenders during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) throws the ball during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) puts pressure on North Dakota Fighting Hawks quarterback Keaton Studsrud (7) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) North Dakota Fighting Hawks linebacker Jaxson Turner (15) tackles Utah Utes linebacker Jake Jackson (44) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Evan Holm (6) intercepts the ball intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches as Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is pushed out of bounds by North Dakota Fighting Hawks linebacker Jake Disterhaupt (48) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) runs the ball past North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Chuck Flowers (17) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) hands off to Utah Utes running back Jordan Howard (26) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Troy McCormick Jr. (4) runs past North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Torrey Hunt (16) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Torrey Hunt (16) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs past North Dakota Fighting Hawks linebacker Donnell Rodgers (44) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is tackled by North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Evan Holm (6) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs past North Dakota Fighting Hawks linebacker Donnell Rodgers (44) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) and Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) defend North Dakota Fighting Hawks wide receiver Noah Wanzek (31) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is tackled by North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Evan Holm (6) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is tackled by North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive lineman Austin Cieslak (91) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) can't make a potential touchdown catch while being covered by North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Chuck Flowers (17) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) comes up short of a touchdown while being guarded by North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Torrey Hunt (16) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes defeated North Dakota Fighting Hawks 37-16. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) makes a catch past North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Torrey Hunt (16) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes defeated North Dakota Fighting Hawks 37-16. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes place kicker Matt Gay (97) kicks a field goal during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes defeated North Dakota Fighting Hawks 37-16. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) reacts after coming up short of a touchdown while being guarded by North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Torrey Hunt (16) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes defeated North Dakota Fighting Hawks 37-16. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) comes up short of a touchdown while being guarded by North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Torrey Hunt (16) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes defeated North Dakota Fighting Hawks 37-16. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes defeated North Dakota Fighting Hawks 37-16. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Troy McCormick Jr. (4) runs past North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Tyus Carter (3) and North Dakota Fighting Hawks linebacker Jade Lawrence (2) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes defeated North Dakota Fighting Hawks 37-16. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is tackled by North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive end Mason Bennett (55) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes defeated North Dakota Fighting Hawks 37-16. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) celebrates his touchdown during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) makes a touchdown catch past North Dakota Fighting Hawks defensive back Evan Holm (6) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington (9) celebrates his touchdown during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes run onto the field before the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates his touchdown during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates his touchdown during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates his touchdown during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Troy McCormick Jr. (4) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday, August 31, 2017. Utah Utes are leading North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17-9 at halftime.