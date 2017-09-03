All of the flaws that LSU exposed in BYU’s football program are the exact reasons why Kalani Sitake needs to beat Utah this year.
Now or never? It sure feels that way, even after nothing the Cougars did in a 27-0 loss to LSU in New Orleans suggests they are primed for any kind of breakthrough against the Utes.
Utah’s personnel is not quite at LSU’s level, but it is trending that way. And if the Cougars fail to end Utah’s six-game winning streak in the rivalry Saturday in Provo, Sitake will have failed where every other BYU coach of the past 50-plus years succeeded.
Tommy Hudspeth, LaVell Edwards, Gary Crowton and Bronco Mendenhall each beat the Utes in his first or second season on the job, ending a significant Utah run in the rivalry. Hudspeth used the passing and running of quarterback Virgil Carter. Edwards won with defense and a run-oriented offense. Crowton maximized quarterback Brandon Doman and running back Luke Staley. Mendenhall summoned a miraculous ending, John Beck’s touchdown pass to Jonny Harline.
Sitake can choose any method he likes. He just had better win, right here and now.
Personally, Sitake is responsible for only one of BYU’s six straight losses to Utah. He even helped deliver four of them, as Utah’s defensive coordinator. The BYU fan base generally credits him with a victory last September, just for boldly authorizing the 2-point conversion attempt that failed in a 20-19 defeat.
Yet the reality is that Sitake will be 0-2 vs. Utah if the Cougars lose Saturday, and he would have to live with the program’s seven-game losing streak that inevitably will keep growing. Having studied the rivalry since the Hudspeth years, I know nothing lasts forever. No team has dominated this thing for even a decade of the modern era – and Utah’s wins in 1978, ’88 and ‘93 came unexpectedly, amid BYU’s reign.
Utah could bring a record 10th straight win by 2020 into view with a victory Saturday, though. Why is this BYU’s last best, chance to win? Because the Cougars are missing linebacker Francis Bernard and the Utes have receiver Darren Carrington II.
If that sounds illogical, work with me here: For all of the built-in recruiting advantages Sitake cites, BYU will always have someone like Bernard, who’s redshirting this season because of off-field issues. Utah always will have the potential to bring in players such as Carrington, with his own history of trouble.
Carrington will be the best offensive player on the field Saturday. BYU could have used Bernard against LSU, which rushed for 296 yards.
Those examples aside, Utah’s recruiting is moving to a point in the school’s Pac-12 era where the talent gap should only keep widening between the programs, even with BYU’s personnel upgrades under Sitake. The Cougars were overwhelmed athletically by LSU, with the Tigers having rebuilt most of their defense. That’s the direction Utah’s talent level is moving, as the Utes produce NFL prospects and replace them annually.
BYU’s only hope in the immediate future comes Saturday, when Ute sophomore quarterback Tyler Huntley will be making his first road start. The Cougars are catching Utah’s offense in its early stages of development, with Troy Taylor’s scheme having been tested only by FCS opponent North Dakota.
For those reasons, Utah’s first trip to Provo in four years looks like BYU’s greatest opportunity that lies ahead in this decade – disregarding how the Cougars are reeling after Ty Detmer’s offense registered 97 total yards vs. LSU.
Sitake is popular enough to absorb some losses early in his BYU tenure, but any coach’s approval rating is tenuous. Even as a Heisman Trophy winner and one of Cougar fans’ all-time favorite players, Detmer also is a subject of conditional love in his current job.
Going into September, I figured Sitake’s choices for an acceptable month were 1) beating Utah or 2) knocking off both LSU and Wisconsin.
One of those options remains in play.
