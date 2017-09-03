Yet the reality is that Sitake will be 0-2 vs. Utah if the Cougars lose Saturday, and he would have to live with the program’s seven-game losing streak that inevitably will keep growing. Having studied the rivalry since the Hudspeth years, I know nothing lasts forever. No team has dominated this thing for even a decade of the modern era – and Utah’s wins in 1978, ’88 and ‘93 came unexpectedly, amid BYU’s reign.