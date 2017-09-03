1 of 11 View Caption

Southern Utah's Patrick Tyler, left, throws to running back James Felila during the third quarter against Oregon in an NCAA c... Oregon's Charles Nelson, center left, and Tony Brooks-James celebrate the latter's touchdown on the first play of the game ag... Oregon's LaMar Winston Jr., left, pulls down Southern Utah quarterback Patrick Tyler during the third quarter of an NCAA coll... Oregon's Royce Freeman, right, out runs the Southern Utah defense including Tyler Collet, center left, during the first quart... Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, center, scrambles out of the pocket under pressure from Southern Utah's Tyler Pili, right,... Oregon's Charles Nelson scores a touchdown during the third quarter despite the effort of Southern Utah's Elijah Holt during ... Oregon's Johnny Johnson III, top, pulls down a pass under pressure from Southern Utah's Emmanuel Roker during the third quart... Southern Utah quarterback Patrick Tyler, left, drags Oregon safety Mattrell McGraw into the end zone for a touchdown during t... Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James, center, breaks into the open on his way to a touchdown on a kickoff return to start th... Oregon coach Willie Taggart, center, throws the "O" to fans as he celebrates with his team after a 77-21 victory over Souther... Southern Utah's Mike Needham, left, makes a tackle on Oregon's Royce Freeman, right, as his helmet flies off during the third...