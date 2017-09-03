Lee Corso picked BYU to upset LSU on ESPN’s College GameDay program Saturday morning. Fellow host Kirk Herbstreit said it was going to be close but predicted LSU to “ultimately win at the end.” … The game pitted a pair of starting quarterbacks who earned their Eagle Scout awards. BYU’s Tanner Mangum was a member of Troop 106 in Eagle, Idaho, and LSU’s Danny Etling earned scouting’s highest honor as a member of Troop 17 in Terre Haute, Ind. … Former players James Dye, Adam Hogan, Norm Dixon and Dustin Rykert carried out the alumni flags for BYU. The team flags were carried out by Fred Warner and Tanner Jacobson.