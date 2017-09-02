That’s how he got to this point, after all. Genetics have helped him, with former college (and NFL, in the cases of uncles Brad and Bart Oates) offensive linemen on both sides of his family. Paul L. Kruger, a father of three defensive linemen who all participated in NFL training camps in 2013, once ran Bolles through an hour of drills as an inexperienced high school player. By watching the lineman’s hands and feet, Kruger concluded, “Some kids just have it naturally, and Garett was one of those kids.”