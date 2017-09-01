Tyler Huntley and Troy Williams got the headlines, but the tightest position battle in the Utes’ camp this fall wasn’t for quarterback.
No, that distinction belonged to the kickers.
Chayden Johnston and Matt Gay have been going toe to toe for the chance to replace Andy Phillips as Utah’s starter. Coach Kyle Whittingham had said his staff had been tracking every kick of fall camp but hadn’t seen enough separation. That meant the battle could go right up until game time.
It may have taken Utah all that time plus some to find their guy.
Whittingham gave Johnston, the freshman from Bingham High School, the first chance to prove himself at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday night. Johnston lined up a 45-yarder midway through the first quarter, but pushed his attempt wide with his bright orange cleat.
The next time out, Whittingham turned to Gay, a senior and a former Utah Valley University soccer player.
After Huntley’s 16-yard touchdown run to start the second quarter, Gay knocked the extra point through the uprights. Then he added a 33-yarder to his resume just before halftime.
Chase is on
Junior strong safety Chase Hansen was a game-time decision Thursday night. But after missing most of fall camp with an unspecified injury, the junior was back in action and making a major impact for the Utah secondary against North Dakota. Hansen recorded six tackles in the first half alone.
Tight end Harrison Handley, also a game-time decision, saw playing time as well in Thursday’s opener.
Houston on their minds
As clean-up efforts begin in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, the Utes paid tribute to the people of Houston with a sticker on their helmets.
Utah has 11 players from the Houston area on its roster, including wide receiver Raelon Singleton.
Thrown off
Winter is coming, but Whittingham was too busy preparing for North Dakota to notice.
The Utah coach was stumped this week when a fan on Twitter asked for his opinion regarding the season finale of HBO’s popular series “Game of Thrones.”
“I guess I’m one of the only people in the country that doesn’t follow that show,” Whittingham said this week. “Wizardry and sorcery and dragons, all that stuff, it’s just not my deal.”