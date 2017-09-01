Ricky Huntley asked the doctor the same question once again. He just wanted to hear the good news one more time.
“We’re good?” Huntley asked.
“We’re good,” the doctor told him.
Inside that office Monday in South Florida, the parents of Utah starting quarterback Tyler Huntley were given clearance to make the trip that, for some time, seemed very much up in the air. But they needed to be in Salt Lake City to see their son, the electric 19-year-old sophomore, make his first collegiate start.
“We’re not going to see this again,” the elder Huntley said from the sidelines in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday. “You get only one of these.”
Before Huntley threw for 227 yards, ran for 70 more and accounted for three touchdowns in Utah’s 37-16 season-opening win over North Dakota, Regina Huntley leaned up against an orange plastic railing and got to see her son spin the ball up close in warm-ups. Just a few days before Tyler earned the starting quarterback job, she underwent neck surgery after her car was hit by an 18-wheeler in April.
The doctor needed to clear Regina to travel after the surgery helped alleviate lingering pain. A spacer disc was inserted as the procedure corrected damage done in the C6 and C7 level at the base of her neck. The Huntleys had never missed a practice — let alone a game — before they saw their youngest son move across the country in hopes of being Utah’s next quarterback last year.
This was a night that mom and dad needed to see up close.
So as Ricky and Regina sat seven rows up behind Utah’s sideline, they saw several firsts: Tyler’s first mistake as a starter — an interception on Utah’s first possession — his first rushing touchdown as a starter, and his first touchdown through the air, an 18-yard pass to wide receiver Darren Carrington II.
“It’s surreal,” Ricky Huntley said. “Can’t ask for anything else.”
Running back Zack Moss, who rushed for a career-high 128 yards Thursday, grew up with Huntley in South Florida. The two were high school teammates at Hallandale High School. And when Huntley high-stepped into the end zone early in the second quarter, Moss couldn’t help but smile.
“When he got into the end zone and he pointed up, I knew that was for his mom, and it’s special,” Moss said, “He’s been working hard. He does this for his family. We all do this for our family when you come from where we come from.”
Huntley’s first post-game interviews began near the 50-yard line, where a crowd of young Utah fans began forming, waiting for their turn to ask for selfies and autographs with the new Ute starter. He obliged every request, whipping his head around when a new call of “Tyler!’ came his way. As he moved toward the Utah locker room, the crowd grew larger.
There, Ricky and Regina Huntley waited. They saw Tyler bending down to pose or shake hands. One fan gave props to his touchdown dance. Huntley eventually turned around and saw his parents. “Good game, son,” Ricky told Tyler. After hugging Regina, more fans tugged at Tyler’s jersey for photos.
“That felt good for them to come out and support me,” Tyler said, “because at first I didn’t know if they were coming out or not.”
They weren’t going to miss it.
And they’ll be back for more.
Long before Huntley — last year a backup to now-senior Troy Williams — was named Utah’s starter, his parents had an itinerary to come out in hopes of seeing Tyler perhaps featured in a few plays. They planned around Utah’s Week 2 visit to BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Next weekend will undoubtedly feature a different vibe, but it’ll be just as worthwhile as Ricky and Regina Huntley look on, beaming once again.