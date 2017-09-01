But Huntley helped his team out of the messes. He threw one touchdown pass and ran for two. He led seven scoring drives and showed decent poise. The new O is not a one-man show, though. Taylor has tutored Huntley not to fiddle-faddle around too much, rather to get the ball where it should go. Playmakers were highlighted: Zack Moss had 22 carries for 128 yards, Darren Carrington caught 10 passes for 127 yards and a TD, and declared afterward: “I’m just happy to be here.”