Troy Taylor rolled out his new offense at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday night, showing bits and pieces of what’s to come in the season ahead — without exposing the full Monty for future opponents to see.
Against North Dakota, a useful first matchup — semi-respectable-but-fully-manageable — there was no need. Final numbers on the board: Utes 37, Fighting Hawks 16.
Still, what was revealed was intriguing, and promising, even though it was far from flawless, gaining a lot of yards (499) without the points such production might suggest.
No big deal, quarterback Tyler Huntley said: “We just came out and played.”
Everybody, including coach Kyle Whittingham, had been psyched to see not just what Taylor’s side of the ball would cook up, but how it would execute the cooking.
Whittingham’s postgame evaluation: “A lot of good things, a lot of not-so-good things. … Offensively, it was a mixed bag. … It wasn’t real smooth early on. … We were fairly balanced.”
Yes, on all counts.
In his first start, Huntley used his legs (18 runs for 70 yards) nearly as much as his arm (23 completions in 32 attempts for 227), and each was adequate enough. There were times when he scampered to daylight, others when he bought time with his movement, others when he rhythmically dropped back, set his feet and delivered the ball.
Not exactly revolutionary stuff.
But many Utes were grateful for the following unwritten proclamation that played out in plain sight: No longer will the Utah quarterback be used in a limited system as a bit player, as a kind of necessary evil, something to put up with and suffer through, something to hide.
That, more than anything, was Thursday night’s major reveal.
Facing down North Dakota may not be the equal of playing USC or Washington, but the course on the offensive side is pretty well setting up. Under Taylor, the attack will take no secondary role to Whittingham’s defense, utilized with a sort of acquiescing, self-loathing mindset not to screw things up or put the defense in a vulnerable position.
The offense will attack with the same vigor as the D. If a few mistakes are made along the way, so be it.
And they were Thursday night.
Huntley threw a pick on Utah’s first possession that led to a 3-0 deficit in just over five minutes. A subsequent drive stumbled into a missed 45-yard field goal. It took the Utes more than a quarter to get the lead.
By that time, it became clear the Hawks would not be able to consistently move the ball on the Ute defense, although two field goals made the margin 7-6 midway through the second.
An assortment of penalties (11 for 139 yards) and other mental errors caused the Utes problems.
But Huntley helped his team out of the messes. He threw one touchdown pass and ran for two. He led seven scoring drives and showed decent poise. The new O is not a one-man show, though. Taylor has tutored Huntley not to fiddle-faddle around too much, rather to get the ball where it should go. Playmakers were highlighted: Zack Moss had 22 carries for 128 yards, Darren Carrington caught 10 passes for 127 yards and a TD, and declared afterward: “I’m just happy to be here.”
Concerns that Utah’s great offensive line is now busy playing for various teams in the NFL didn’t mess anything over, although Whittingham sourly noted three sacks were given up. The replacements provided enough space for skill players to do their business.
Beating the Fighting Hawks by three touchdowns may not shake the earth, but the fact that the Utes can send three fistfuls of guys to the NFL after last season and fill those gaps with promising athletes is a compliment to Utah football.
It’s impressive, even as the overall performance blew nobody away.
Progress, on both sides, is required: “There are things we have to clean up,” senior Chase Hansen said.
But the additional truth that a more enlightened offense has been put into place, allowing a quarterback to shine rather than only running backs to grind, suits the Utes well enough. It did Thursday night.
GORDON MONSON hosts “The Big Show” with Spence Checketts weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on 97.5 FM and 1280 AM The Zone.