You might have seen this scenario before.
An underdog squad hits the road and gets an early chance after a mistake on the other side. But the heavy favorite gets right back on track, and then starts to steamroll, when the opportunity goes awry.
Utah State coach Matt Wells is determined that you won’t see that happen. And make no mistake, his Aggies are firmly in the underdog role Friday night.
No. 9 Wisconsin welcomes Utah State into Camp Randall in the season-opener for both squads. The host Badgers won the Big Ten West last year and aims to do the same while Utah State finished last in the Mountain Division for the Mountain West Conference and is a preseason pick to repeat that dubious feat.
“I think the biggest thing is that they will make a mistake at some point,” Wells said. “Will Utah State be able to capitalize on it quickly? Will we put points on the board?
“I can’t predict the situation — are we going to be able to capitalize on a mistake by them, if they make one early? If we do, I think that’ll be a good sign,” he added.
If the Aggies get in a position to score, don’t be surprised if they try to accomplish it through the air. Utah State’s receiving corps is perhaps its best offensive asset as the year begins.
Jaren Colston-Green is a senior that has looked sharp in fall camp and he’ll be joined by junior Ron’quavion Tarver, new freshman starter Jordan Nathan, junior Zach Van Leeuwen and promising newcomer Savon Scarver.
Sophomore tight end Dax Raymond (6-5, 245) may also play a significant role in scoring situations, and you could say he’s already been an asset in preparing for the Badgers.One of Wisconsin’s returning threats is tight end Troy Fumagalli, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound senior.
“He’s a good player. I think it’ll be a good opportunity for our guys to see a guy who may be the best tight end we face all year,” said Utah State senior safety Dallin Leavitt. “He’s very similar to Dax Raymond, so it’s been great for us to cover Dax in training camp and seeing that size.”
Wisconsin’s modus operandi for years has been a pounding running attack on offense and a physicality overall that Wells compares to the Utah teams of 2013 and 2015 and the USC squad last year that the Aggies have faced since he’s been head coach.
For Leavitt, stopping the Badgers’ rushing game is essential for success.
“If we can get three-and-out, stopping the run and cause turnovers early, I think that’ll be a sure sign we’re doing exactly what we need to do,” Leavitt said. “They’re a team that runs the ball all the time. If we can force them to pass, I think that’s in our favor.”
Leavitt said that the defensive unit has been practicing with the intent of stripping the ball 30 times each day, sometimes achieved and sometimes not.
But the Aggies will only need a couple, if it results in a turnover, giving Wells a chance to see if his team can capitalize.
“I know we were in the negatives last year and you won’t win many games like that,” said Leavitt of the team’s turnover ratio in 2016. “In practice, I think we’ve done a really good job of creating habits and teaching us how to make those types of plays — and force those turnovers.”
Utah State at No. 9 Wisconsin
At Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.
Kickoff • 7:00 p.m. MDT
TV • ESPN
Radio • 1280 AM
Records • USU 0-0, UW 0-0
Series history • Tied, 1-1
About the Badgers • An 11-3 campaign last year included a West divisionchampionship and a berth in the Big Ten title game (won by Penn Stateafter falling behind 28-7). The only other losses were by a touchdowneach to Michigan and Ohio State (in 2OT). ... All three linemen and twoinside linebackers, in a 3-4 scheme, return for the defense whilesophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook is back behind an experiencedoffensive line. ... Both of the top receivers in yardage are back insenior wideout Jazz Peavy and senior tight end Troy Fumagalli whilefullback Austin Ramesh returns as well.
About the Aggies • After a winless (0-6) road slate last year, it’s now anine-game losing streak away from Logan with the last victory overFresno State (56-14) in 2015. ... Against current Big Ten members, USU’srecord is 1-13 with the lone victory coming against Wisconsin- a 20-0 win in 1968 which took place in Madison. ... A streak of fivestraight bowl games ended last year with a 3-9 campaign (1-7 in MWC).... Quarterback Kent Myers and cornerback Jalen Davis enter their seniorseasons both having made starts since they were freshmen, but those arethe only two on the team with more than a dozen career starts while atthe school.