Injury report • The Utes lost defensive back Tyrone Smith for the season with an ankle injury, while starting strong safety Chase Hansen’s status remains a game-day decision after he missed the majority of preseason camp due to an unspecified injury. Senior tight end Siale Fakailoatonga will not play due to an injury sustained during preseason, while Utes tight end Harrison Handley’s status was uncertain because he also is coming off an injury. Running back Armand Shyne will not play and is not expected back for several weeks. The Fighting Hawks lost senior cornerback Deion Harris to a season-ending leg injury suffered during the summer. Harris led the Big Sky in interceptions last season and led FCS with three interception returned for a touchdown. He was named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association as well as The Associated Press. The Fighting Hawks also lost safety Andre Randolph to a season-ending injury sustained during preseason camp.