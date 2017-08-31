Arizona Coyotes' Shane Doan skates during pre-game warmup last season before an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, in Glendale, Ariz. Doan is retiring after 21 seasons with the same franchise. Doan announced his retirement in a letter to Coyotes fans published in The Arizona Republic. The 40-year-old Doan is the franchise's all-time leader in nearly every category, finishing his career with 402 goals and 570 assists in 1,540 games. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)