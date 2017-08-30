“Well, we expect to have good results,” Whittingham said. “Typically, you’re going to play like you practice, and practice has been very good. Even though a lot of these guys don’t have game experience – which there will be a learning curve to a certain extent there and in the secondary we only have Chase Hansen returning that has really any substantial experience – my experience is a guy practices well and makes plays in practice then he’s probably going to do in a game. We’re hoping that’s the case.”