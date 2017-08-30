Uncertainty plays a big part in the excitement surrounding Thursday’s University of Utah’s football season opener. It’s a kin to the the mix of anxiousness and fear in those moments after strapping into a roller coaster before speeding around curves, through twists and down steep hills.
The Utes plan to unveil a new offensive system expected to mark a significant departure from their conservative identity of the recent past. First-time starters will sprinkle the field both offensively and defensively as the program attempts to reload after sending 16 players to the professional ranks, including a program-record eight draft picks. They’ll have to replace four pros in the defensive backfield alone.
A clash with the University of North Dakota, ranked No. 8 in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll and No. 10 in the FCS coaches’ poll, at 5:30 p.m. in Rice-Eccles Stadium will provide the first inkling of how the Utes will navigate that uncertainty. Even coach Kyle Whittingham couldn’t give a definitive answer on what he expects from this year’s team.
“Well, we expect to have good results,” Whittingham said. “Typically, you’re going to play like you practice, and practice has been very good. Even though a lot of these guys don’t have game experience – which there will be a learning curve to a certain extent there and in the secondary we only have Chase Hansen returning that has really any substantial experience – my experience is a guy practices well and makes plays in practice then he’s probably going to do in a game. We’re hoping that’s the case.”
First-year offensive coordinator Troy Taylor’s track record includes a heavy emphasis on passing (401 yards per game last season at Eastern Washington) and a spread attack deploying a bevy of three-receivers and four-receiver formations. Taylor’s influence has already been felt in the decision to name sophomore Tyler Huntley the starting quarterback over senior co-captain and returning starter Troy Williams.
Huntley, an athletic dual-threat signal-caller, has thrown just seven passes in his collegiate career. He’s one of seven new starters on offense this season. That group includes four of the five offensive linemen and wide receivers Darren Carrington II and Samson Nacua. Left tackle Jackson Barton had limited starting experience in the past for the Utes, while Carrington started for Oregon before coming to Utah as a graduate transfer.
Carrington and Nacua, a redshirt freshman, have been part of what Whittingham has repeatedly described as a “transformation” of the wide receiver position in Taylor’s system. Whittingham claimed to be as excited as anyone to see how this new offensive scheme translates into a game setting.
“We plan to show what we’re capable of on Thursday,” Huntley said.
Asked what he thinks the offense is capable of, Huntley said, “Winning games. Winning a lot of games and putting up a lot of points, that’s what we’re capable of.”
Defensively, the Utes return three starters on the defensive line and three linebackers with starting experience. However, the defensive backfield will replace four players who went on to the NFL. The only returning starter, strong safety Chase Hansen, might not play in the opener.
Whittingham made the bold proclamation early in preseason camp that this year’s collection of defensive backs could prove even better than last year’s. While junior college transfer Tareke Lewis didn’t get cleared in time to join the team this fall and junior cornerback Tyrone Smith sustained a season-ending ankle injury during camp, Whittingham stood by that statement earlier this week.
Even without Hansen, four of the new starters will be returning players such as corners Casey Hughes and Julian Blackmon, nickel back Boobie Hobbs and safety Philip Afia. Mid-year junior college transfer Corrion Ballard will either start at free safety or strong safety depending on Hansen’s status.
While the departure of four starters to the NFL raises legitimate questions about what’s left in the Utes’ defensive back cupboard, Afia said at the end of camp that this group believes it’s just as talented as last year’s at every position. They’ve just been waiting their turn. Hughes echoed that sentiment earlier this week.
“Yeah, we’ve all just been waiting on our chance,” Hughes said. “We’re just some ticking bombs waiting to play. That’s all.”
The wait ends on Thursday.
North Dakota at Utah
Thursday at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Kickoff • 5:30 p.m.
TV • Pac-12 Networks
Radio • 700 AM, Sirius XM 108/XM 197
Records • UND 0-0, U of U 0-0
Series history • First meeting
About the Fighting Hawks • The defending Big Sky Conference co-champion comes off a season in which it won its most games (nine) since it moving to Football Championship Subdivision and earned its first FCS playoff berth (seventh seed going into the postseason). … Eighteen starters return including nine on offense with four of those are on the offensive line to go along with a senior quarterback and the entire backfield. … Junior running back John Santiago enters the season ranked fourth on the program’s all-time rushing yards list (2,442) and has earned All-America honors as a kick returner.
About the Utes • Utah has gone 15-0 against nonconference opponents in the past four seasons, and it has compiled a 38-0 record against current members of the Big Sky Conference. … Coach Kyle Whittingham has an overall record of 104-50 going into this season, and his team finished ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 five times including each of the past three seasons. Utah earned a No. 25 ranking in the preseason coaches’ poll and just outside the top 25 in the Associated Press poll as the second team among the others receiving votes. … Sophomore quarterback Tyler Huntley will make the first start of his collegiate career. He played in four games last season and went 5-for-7 passing for 60 yards, and he also rushed for 23 yards and one touchdown.