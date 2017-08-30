Todd Graham could rationalize a one-year fade of his Arizona State football program by saying the Sun Devils lost a lot of close games. Two years, though? That’s not so easily explained.
Just like Arizona’s Rich Rodriguez and UCLA’s Jim Mora, who also took over their programs in 2012 and enjoyed early success, Graham is trying to recapture what ASU lost in 2016. His solution is rediscovering the discipline and toughness that once framed his teams.
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Coach • Todd Graham (sixth season, 39-26)
2016 • 5-7, 2-7 Pac-12
2017 media poll • Fifth in South
2017 schedule
Thursday • New Mexico State
Sept. 9 • San Diego State
Sept. 16 • at Texas Tech
Sept. 23 • Oregon
Sept. 30 • at Stanford
Oct. 14 • Washington
Oct. 21 • at Utah
Oct. 28 • USC
Nov. 4 • Colorado
Nov. 11 • at UCLA
Nov. 18 • at Oregon State
Nov. 25 • Arizona
Citing legendary coach Frank Kush, who died this summer, Graham said, “Every single Sun Devil you talk to, it’s about being tough. Tough people come out of tough times. One of the things we went back and evaluated and assessed was how hard we had played when we were competing for championships. … We’ve got to get back to running the ball and playing with speed and physicality and to finish every play with a passion.”
ASU’s lack of toughness surfaced in multiple ways last season, including the offensive line allowing 11 sacks vs. Utah and the Sun Devils finishing last in the Pac-12 in total defense, giving up 520.5 yards. ASU should move up statistically in 2017. Athlon Sports ranks the Sun Devils’ linebackers No. 4 in the Pac-12 and the defensive line No. 6, although a secondary that was so vulnerable last year is slotted No. 12.
Graham’s blitz-heavy scheme failed to put enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks, who thrived against ASU’s coverage. Both of those elements have to improve.
Offensively, the Sun Devils will be as productive as the line allows them to be. Quarterback Manny Wilkins, who likes to run, needs to stay healthy, and the same is true of running backs Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage.
“I think you’ve got to put your best personnel on the field,” Graham said during the Pac-12 Football Media Days in July. “We’re very deep and diverse in our talents at running back. We spent a lot of time [discussing] utilizing the talent that we have at those two positions. So we’ll play a lot, I think, with two backs on the field.”
ASU’s nonconference schedule begins Thursday vs. New Mexico State. After that, games vs. San Diego State and Texas Tech should be decent tests that will offer some indication of whether the Sun Devils have improved.