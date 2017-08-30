1 of 43 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Imagine Dragons perform at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at UVU campus,... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The crowd cheers as Imagine Dragons take the stage at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Br... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn Sings for Neon Trees, at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bailey Harris, 11, McKay Harris 12, and Kalena Evans, watch the entertainment at the ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Imagine Dragons perform at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at UVU campus,... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn Sings for Neon Trees, at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dan Reynolds sings for Imagine Dragons at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn Sings for Neon Trees, at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn Sings for Neon Trees, at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn Sings for Neon Trees, at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dan Reynolds sings for Imagine Dragons at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dan Reynolds sings for Imagine Dragons at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Imagine Dragons perform at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at UVU campus,... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn Sings for Neon Trees, at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn Sings for Neon Trees, at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Saturday, August 26, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Los Angeles artist Louis Carreon, works on four canvases that will be auctioned off la... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alex Boye gets the crowd going at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at UVU ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alex Boye gets the crowd going at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at UVU ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Barb Young speaks to the crowd at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at UVU ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alex Boye gets the crowd going at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at UVU ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Savannah hugs her mother Heather Kester after saying a few words on stage at the LoveLo... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Los Angeles artist Louis Carreon, works on four canvases that will be auctioned off la... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn, Neon Trees, and Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons perform a song together, at... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Barb and Steve Young speak to the crowd at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpar... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dan Reynolds sings for Imagine Dragons at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dan Reynolds sings for Imagine Dragons at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dan Reynolds sings for Imagine Dragons at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dan Reynolds sings for Imagine Dragons at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Savannah says a few words, as she stands on stage with her mother Heather Kester, at th... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alea Nolaz sings along with Nicholas Perticca from Walk The Moon, at the LoveLoud Fest... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn, Neon Trees, and Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons perform a song together, at... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Steve Young tosses footballs into the crowd at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ba... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nicholas Perticca from Walk The Moon, performs at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn, Neon Trees, and Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons perform a song together, at... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn Sings for Neon Trees, at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark at ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dan Reynolds sings for Imagine Dragons at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dan Reynolds sings for Imagine Dragons at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dan Reynolds sings for Imagine Dragons at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn, Neon Trees, and Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons perform a song together, at... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn, Neon Trees, and Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons perform a song together, at... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Glenn, Neon Trees, and Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons wave to the crowd, after pe... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dan Reynolds sings for Imagine Dragons at the LoveLoud Festival at Brent Brown Ballpark...