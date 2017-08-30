Provo • Rarely last season did BYU enter a game feeling overmatched at running back. Jamaal Williams, who became the leading rusher in school history in the middle of 2016, was a generational-type back who has proven to not be easy to replace.
That won’t be the case, however, as the Cougars (1-0) go into Saturday’s showdown with No. 13 LSU at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. BYU will continue its “by-committee” approach to carrying the ball, but the Tigers are expected to feature one of the best backs in the country in junior Derrius Guice, a probable first-round pick in next April’s NFL draft.
Guice said Tuesday some dental issues kept him out of practice last week but proclaimed himself “ready to go” against the Cougars in the relocated AdvoCare Texas Kickoff.
“My teeth aren’t holding me back,” Guice told reporters. “I don’t care if they pull all of them out. I will be ready this week.”
Guice led the SEC in rushing yards last year with 1,387 and has 1,823 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.
It doesn’t appear that a Cougar will reach the 1,000-yard milestone this season, if Saturday’s 20-6 win over Portland State is any indication. The most experienced returning running back, junior Squally Canada, carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards and a TD. Junior Kavika Fonua, a converted linebacker, had seven carries for 59 yards and sophomore KJ Hall had three carries for 11 yards.
Redshirt sophomore Trey Dye and freshman returned missionary Ula Tolutau got one carry each.
Offensive coordinator Ty Detmer said after Wednesday’s practice that he and running backs coach Reno Mahe will continue to spread the ball around to as many backs as possible.
“Everybody will get touches, “Detmer said. “There is a place for everyone. I think the same guys we saw in there will probably continue to get work. You may see one guy get a little more than he got last week, so it may be a little more of a rotation, even, but we will see how the game plays out.”
BYU vs. No. 13 LSU
Saturday, 7 p.m.
TV • ESPN
Redshirt sophomore Riley Burt has practiced all week and should see some playing time, after not getting in the game last week.
Canada, who has put on 12 pounds since last season and is now up to 212, said he would like more than 16 carries but understands that early in the season the coaches want to keep him fresh, and also get a look at other guys.
“I can only control what I can control,” Canada said. “I feel like I went out there and did my job. … But we have a running back by committee [approach]. … I could definitely handle more carries. As far as the wear and tear, it is good that they are not trying to run a person into the dirt.”
Canada said not getting 100 yards against the Vikings “breaks my heart” and “makes me want to play harder” on Saturday. He said he put in extra time in the weight room to get faster and stronger this summer and also taught himself to cook. His specialties are spaghetti, burgers, sloppy joes and Hamburger Helper recipes.
“Just living lavishly,” he said.
Both Detmer and head coach Kalani Sitake said they were impressed with how Fonua did in his first game as a running back since high school.
“I thought Kavika saw the field really well,” Sitake said. “He has a unique running style, but it was really effective. I thought he did some good things. … We will see how it goes from here with Squally and the rest, but we have a lot of confidence with those guys. The key is to be in better situations than second and long and things like that from penalties.”
Detmer called Fonua, from Syracuse High, “a pleasant surprise.”
“He broke some tackles and was good inside between the tackles, and found some extra yards in there,” Detmer said. “He’s got pretty good vision in there — sees the little creases and then runs hard, keeps the legs churning. We like that about him.”