Logan • Days before the season opener at Wisconsin, it looks like more than a few newcomers will be starting for USU against the Badgers.
That includes redshirt freshman Jordan Nathan at wide receiver and three juniors who transfered to Utah State from junior colleges.
Nathan is a 5-foot-9, 175-pound freshman from Monrovia (Ca.) who reshirted his first season with the Aggies last year.
At outside linebacker, Louy Compton (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) is tabbed as a starter after playing last year at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Another switch is at inside linebacker, where juco transfer Suli Tamaivena (6-0, 230) gets the nod. Originally from Kirkland (Wa.), Tamaivena played at Mt. San Antonio Junior College in Walnut (Ca.) last year.
On the other side of the ball, the offensive line will now include Rob Castaneda (6-4, 300). Slotted at right guard, Castaneda also played at Ellsworth but his resume includes 13 games at Texas Tech in 2015 before going to the Iowa junior college.
Utah State at No. 9 Wisconsin
Friday, 7 p.m. MDT
TV • ESPN
In all, six players who were transfers are being tabbed as starters — including four on the offensive line.
Several veterans with previous starting experience are now backups, but Utah State coach Matt Wells said he wasn’t surprised at the changeover since the first day of fall camp.
“We had competition at every spot and we tried to make it as competitive as we could,” Wells said. “You do that, first of all, by going out and signing a good class.
“This is a talented recruiting class — JC kids, transfers and high school kids,” he added. “It’s been the most competitive camp since we’ve been here.
Among those who will transition to backup roles, at least to start the season, include linebackers Derek Larson and Alex Huerta.Larson started seven games at outside ‘backer in 2016 and recorded 44 tackles, 18 unassisted. Alex Huerta likewise was a starter at inside linebacker for seven games as well with a state line of 13 solo and 49 total tackles.
“You see a lot of new names. The veterans who have retained their starting spots earned it,” Wells said. “They had to earn it. It was evident at the end of last year that we had to go upgrade our roster, in our locker room, and I absolutely think we did that.”
Wade slated for free safety
He didn’t start the spring or fall camps as a newcomer, but Aaron Wade has moved into a starting free safety role for the Aggies.And that’s in a unit, the defensive secondary, where Utah State probably has the most depth.
Wade (6-1, 210) is from Lithia, Florida (Newsome HS) and redshirted in 2014. He played sparingly as a freshman and sophomore, making a total of ten tackles over the two seasons.
In getting a starting spot, Wade had to beat out two Aggies with more experience. Gaje Ferguson stated four games last year, totalling 40 tackles, and is now listed as a backup to Dallin Leavitt at boundary safety.
Jontrell Rocquemore, who broke his leg early in the ’16 season, was also in the running for a starting position, but he’s second on the free safety depth chart behind Wade.
“Aaron Wade is someone who hasn’t played much in the past, but I think is going to have a really big role this year,” Leavitt said. “He’s done a lot of great things in camp and he’s a different guy.”
Running back by committee
Running backs coach Mark Tommerdahl last week said that seniors LaJuan Hunt and Tonny Lindsey Jr. were getting an equal amount of of playing time in practice sessions as the opener approaches.
Lindsey led the team in rushing last year with 763 yards on 148 carries while Hunt caried the ball 42 times for 140 yards. Hunt, though, started seven games the prior year, 2015, and has gained 1,018 yards over his career as an Aggie.
Neither however is the leader in career yards for current Utah State players. That would be senior Kent Myers, who has run for 1,115 yards in his three previous years as the Aggies’ starting quarterback.