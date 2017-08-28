Hailey Skolmoski matched the school record of four goals in a game, and the No. 18 Utah women’s soccer team tied the school record for goals in a match in a 9-0 victory over visiting North Dakota State (0-4-0) on Sunday.
The nine goals were the most for the Utes (3-0-0) since a victory over Illinois State in 1996. The 11 assists and 29 points for the squad surpassed the previous marks set during a 2001 contest vs. Wyoming.
Skolmoski had three goals within the first 16 minutes of the match, giving her the 11th hat trick in Utah history and first since Lauren Field vs. Baylor in 2003.
The junior forward’s four goals and nine points tied Amy Kofoed’s program marks set during that ’01 contest with Wyoming.
Skolmoski now has 20 goals for her career, six away from fifth place all-time at Utah.
Utah State 1, Cal State Fullerton 1 • In Logan, the Aggies and Titans battled for 110 minutes before the double-overtime match ended in a draw.
Atlanta Primus gave Fullerton (2-0-2) the lead in the third minute of the match.
Freshman Ashley Cardozo tied it for the Aggies (2-1-1) in the 36th minute.
UNLV 3, Southern Utah 1 • In Las Vegas, Brielle Bourgeois scored in the 81st minute on an assist from Jahna Tacson, and the Thunderbirds (0-4-0) avoided the shutout in a loss to the host Rebels (4-0-0).