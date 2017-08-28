Days before Thursday’s season opener University of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham expressed some doubt about whether starting strong safety Chase Hansen will play.
Hansen, a former Utah prep quarterback standout turned defensive playmaker for the Utes, practiced last week for the first time all preseason. He missed the start of camp due to an unspecified injury, and he’s been eased back into practice since returning last Monday.
“To be determined,” Whittingham said of Hansen’s status. “Right now, I don’t have a great answer for you today. We’ll know more, obviously, in the next couple days. We’ll see how the day off did him [Sunday]. He’s been practicing for about a week now, building up the reps each practice, giving him a little more each day.”
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hansen led the Utes in tackles last season with 90, and Whittingham referred to him as one of the “best safeties in the country” just last week.
With Hansen sidelined during camp, the Utes moved junior college transfer Corrion Ballard, the projected starter at free safety, to strong safety and had Philip Afia take Ballard’s spot with the first-team defense. Junior college transfer Marquis Blair, who joined the program at the start of preseason camp, is also an option at strong safety.
“We’ll just have to see,” Whittingham said of Hansen. “We’re going to be very cautious with him, and if he’s not 100 percent ready to go, then you probably won’t see him.”
Hearts with Houston
The Utes have 11 players on their roster from Texas, including several from the Houston area which has been ravaged by Hurricane Harvey as well as massive flooding. Ballard, who transferred at mid-year from Blinn College in Texas, lists Houston as his hometown.
“We’ve got four or five guys from the Houston area,” Whittingham said. “Our thoughts and prayers are obviously with their families.”
Whittingham also made mention of former Utes star quarterback Brian Johnson, a Texas native who is now the offensive coordinator/quarterback coach at the University of Houston.
“I saw a picture of Brian Johnson’s house the other day,” Whittingham said. “I mean, it’s bad. It’s bad, and we’re hoping for the best. That’s certainly on our minds, first and foremost for our players and their families.”
Huntley hopes to perform for family
As of Monday afternoon, sophomore starting quarterback Tyler Huntley wasn’t sure whether or not his parents would be able to make the trip to Salt Lake City to watch his first collegiate start.
Huntley’s parents, who live in Dania, Fla., plan to fly in for Thursday’s game. However, Huntley’s mother, Regina, has been recovering from a car crash five months ago in which she got blind-sided by an 18-wheeler. She recently underwent neck surgery due to injuries sustained in the accident. She may not be cleared to make the flight.
“Fingers crossed right now,” Huntley said. “I’m still thinking right now, hoping that they’ll be able to make it out here for everything.
Odds and ends
The Utes released their two-deep depth chart on Monday, and it includes as many as 10 first-time starters for the Utes, including Huntley. … The kicking battled between senior Matt Gay and freshman Chayden Johnson continues, and Whittingham said its possible both could kick in Thursday’s game. … The Utah ROTC will blast the Ute Thunder Cannon when the Utes leave the field after pre-game warmups at Rice-Eccles Stadium this season. It will serve as a “Cannon Call” letting fans know they have less than 30 minutes to enter the stadium before kickoff.