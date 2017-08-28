After four days in the hospital, Hillcrest High School football coach Cazzie Brown passed away Sunday night.
According to a family spokesperson, Brown was brought to the emergency room Wednesday for complications with his thyroid. The doctors found that he had contracted bacterial meningitis, and later he tested positive for West Nile virus.
Due to a loss of blood flow to his brain, Brown was put on life support Thursday. He was taken off life support around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, and he passed peacefully around 9:20 p.m..
“It’s really hard to put into words what he’s meant [to this community]” Hillcrest athletic director John Olsen said on Monday. ”From the day he walked into Hillcrest, he made a difference. And I’ve told a lot of people this, but we needed Cazzie Brown in this school a lot more than he needed us.... His presence was what drew kids to him. He had just a strong presence and he had a way to make everyone he interacted with or spoke with feel important and special, and that‘s a a gift that’s just a God-given gift that he had.”
Brown, 41, was survived by his wife Heather Bruce Brown and three children. In addition to coaching and teaching weight lifting at Hillcrest, Cazzie Brown also taught at the McGillis School. The beloved coach and teacher’s Facebook wall quickly filled up with tributes to him after his passing.
“Cazzie left an indelible mark on the community. He was someone who gotinto coaching for the right reasons,” said Judge Memorial football coach James Cordova, a longtime friend of the Hillcrest coach. “ He wanted to help kids and helped so many. He was a friend, a father, a husband and a great coach.He will be greatly missed. He was one of a kind.”
Friends of the Browns started a a GoFundMe page at www.GoFundMe.com/CoachBrown to support Cazzie Brown’s family.
A celebration of life will likely take place Saturday, but the details had yet to be finalized as of Monday morning.
Hillcrest plans to hold a candlelight vigil on the football field Monday at 9 p.m.. The school will dedicate its football game Friday to Brown. Fans will be asked to wear white in his honor.
This story will be updated.