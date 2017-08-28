Mora likes the way Rosen has matured entering his junior year, after being treated as a celebrity from the time he arrived at UCLA and took the starting job as a freshman. “I think a lot of things factored into Josh having the productive offseason that he’s had, certainly being injured and having football kind of removed from his life as a player at the time that he did, that affected him,” Mora said. “Humbling himself to a certain degree and accepting coaching.”