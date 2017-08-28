Somebody is going to recover.
That’s one of the 2017 season’s themes in the Pac-12 South, after a year when UCLA, Arizona and Arizona finished 2-7 or worse in conference play. After making a case for being the toughest division in college football in recent years with tremendous depth, the South split into two tiers with three programs at the bottom. Remarkably, each team had won a South championship sometime in the previous four seasons.
UCLA is viewed as the most likely team to climb back into the upper half . The Bruins were picked third in the official preseason media poll, ahead of defending champion Colorado. UCLA seemingly has too much talent to stay down too long, after a 4-8 season.
Quarterback Josh Rosen’s shoulder injury was only part of the explanation. With a backup QB attempting 70 passes, the Bruins scored 45 points in a loss to Utah. Suddenly, UCLA couldn’t run the ball or stop the run, as the Utes’ Joe Williams rushed for 332 yards.
With his defensive background, UCLA coach Jim Mora expects to fix those deficiencies. And he believes the hiring of offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch, who has NFL experience and most recently worked at Michigan, will help Rosen and upgrade the Bruins’ offense.
“Our running game was awful, and I’m hopeful that it will be improved and get back to where it was the first few years we were together as a staff,” Mora said during the Pac-12 Media Days in July. “I feel good about the direction it’s headed. We’ve got good backs. We’ve got a good scheme. It’s well coached. And the players understand and we understand that it needs to be better.”
Mora likes the way Rosen has matured entering his junior year, after being treated as a celebrity from the time he arrived at UCLA and took the starting job as a freshman. “I think a lot of things factored into Josh having the productive offseason that he’s had, certainly being injured and having football kind of removed from his life as a player at the time that he did, that affected him,” Mora said. “Humbling himself to a certain degree and accepting coaching.”
The Bruins will start the 2017 season Sunday by hosting Texas A&M, after losing to the Aggies in overtime in last year’s opener. UCLA’s first two Pac-12 games will be good gauges, as the Bruins visit Stanford and host Colorado in September.
