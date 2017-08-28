Provo • BYU football coach Kalani Sitake and his players said Monday they are more concerned about the health and welfare of the people of Houston impacted by Hurricane Harvey than they are about where Saturday’s game against LSU will be played.
Speaking in his weekly press briefing, Sitake said he has not conferred with BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe about the new location of the game that almost surely will be moved out of Houston’s NRG Stadium.
“The main concern for our team are the people in Houston,” Sitake said. “All you have to do is watch the news and see what is happening there. Our concern is the hope that everyone is safe and things can get taken care of down there and [we] are not really worried about the football game. People come first. We will figure out the rest later. “
At LSU’s news conference Monday morning, Tigers athletic director Joe Alleva said he hopes the game’s location will be determined in the next 24 hours and noted that officials are looking at five possible venues.
Those locations are believed to be New Orleans; Nashville, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla.; Dallas, Texas and possibly LSU’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. However, Alleva said Monday he is very doubtful that ESPN — which will make the final decision — will chose an on-campus stadium.
Sitake said either way the location change will not affect BYU’s preparation. The Cougars watched film of Saturday’s 20-6 win over Portland State and then practiced Monday morning.
“We don’t know any of the details,” Sitake said. “We will find out later, but our guys are mostly focused on trying to fix the mistakes we made from last week and then obviously just concerned for the people of Houston. A lot of our players and our team, and myself, we have a lot of friends and family in that area, so that’s just the main thing is concern or that greater Houston area.”
Sitake said BYU is working with LSU officials and “our partner, ESPN, with this and so that’s pretty much all I have to report on that.”
BYU safety Tanner Jacobson, who is from the Dallas area, said he would “absolutely” lobby for the game to be played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
“But that’s kind of in the very back of my mind right now,” Jacobson said, expressing sympathy and support for the people in South Texas.
BYU receiver Talon Shumway, from Lone Peak High, served his LDS Church mission in South Texas and also expressed support.
“We are not in charge of the venue,” he said. “That will work itself out.”
As far as last Saturday’s game, Sitake said the Cougars came out of it relatively healthy and that star linebacker Butch Pau’u, who missed the game for undisclosed reasons, is expected to play against LSU.
Tight end Matt Bushman confirmed that fellow tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau “is hurt” and the other tight ends will have to step up in his absence.