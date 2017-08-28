Provo • Saturday’s BYU-LSU football game will be moved out of hurricane-ravaged Houston and played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The game is still scheduled to kick off at 7:30 MT on Saturday and will still be televised by ESPN. New Orleans is about a 90-minute drive from LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge, La., but the Tigers were already expected to have a big home-crowd advantage in Houston, which is about four hours away.
Game officials and ESPN also considered moving the game to Nashville, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla.; and Dallas, Texas, before selecting the Superdome.
BYU last played in the Superdome in 2009, defeating Tulane 54-3 a week after upsetting Oklahoma 14-13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Earlier Monday, BYU coach Kalani Sitake said he had no preference where the game should be played and was instead concerned about the health and welfare of the people in Houston, which has experienced severe flooding after Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast.
“Our concern is the hope that everyone is safe and things can get taken care of down there and [we] are not really worried about the football game,” Sitake said. “People come first. We will figure out the rest later. … A lot of our players and our team, and myself, we have a lot of friends and family in that area, so that’s just the main thing is concern for that greater Houston area.”
