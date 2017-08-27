The 10th-ranked BYU women’s volleyball team defeated No. 21 Ohio State in four sets, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17, in the finale of the BYU Nike Invitational on Saturday.
Veronica Jones-Perry led the Cougars (3-0) with 20 kills and McKenna Miller added 12.
BYU’s Lyndie Haddock had 46 assists, and Mary Lake chipped in with 24 digs.
After Ohio State won the first set, the teams were tied at 3-3 in the second set when BYU pulled away with a 10-3 run for a 13-6 advantage. The Buckeyes never got closer than four points for the rest of the set.
The third set was tied at 17-17 before BYU closed with an 8-1 run. Jones-Perry had three kills during the spurt.
Ohio State’s only lead in the fourth set was at 1-0.
Utah 3, Arkansas State 0 • In Lexington, Ky., Utah junior middle blocker Berkeley Oblad registered nine kills and a team-high .615 hitting percentage on the way to leading the No. 23-ranked Utes to a 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 win over the Red Wolves in the final match of the Bluegrass Battle.
The Utes finished the season-opening tournament with a 2-1 record. The Red Wolves fell to 1-2 with the defeat on Saturday.
Utah hit .346 in the match, while limiting Arkansas State to a .273 clip. The Utes registered more kills (47-46), assists (45-43) and digs (43-41).
Adora Anae led the way for the Utes with 12 kills and nine digs and Bailey Choy totaled a match-high 33 assists.
Southern Utah splits at Charlotte Invitational • In Charlotte, N.C., the Thunderbirds picked up a win and a loss at the Charlotte Invitational, sweeping South Carolina State 28-26, 25-18, 25-18 and falling to Belmont 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20.
Mckenzie Van Uitert led SUU (1-3) with eight kills and only one error in the victory. In the loss to the Bruins, Macky Fifita had 16 kills, 12 digs and two blocks.
Utah State splits at Arkansas Classic • In Fayetteville, Ark., Utah State (2-1) lost its first match of the season, falling to Arkansas 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 in the tournament finale.
Senior opposite Kayla DeCoursey led the Aggies with seven kills, and senior outside Lauren Anderson and junior middle Lauren O’Brien had six kills apiece.
Utah State defeated Cal State Bakersfield in the morning to open a season 2-0 for the first time since 2010.
Anderson led the way with 22 kills in the 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 26-24 victory over the Road Runners.
Senior outside Rachel Gale-Hammond had 12 kills and 10 digs and junior setter Kassidy Johnson also recorded a double-double with 50 assists and 12 digs.
Weber State drops two at Sun Devil Classic • In Tempe, Ariz., the Wildcats (0-3) lost to Boise State 25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18 and to North Dakota State 25-19, 25-11, 21-25, 26-24.
Andrea Hale led Weber state against the Broncos with 12 kills. She and Amanda Varley each had 17 kills in the loss to the Bison.
Nevada 3, Utah Valley 1 • In San Francisco, the Wolverines (0-3) lost to the Wolf Pack 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19 in their final game at the SJSU/USF Invitational.
Lexi Thompson had 12 kills to lead Utah Valley.