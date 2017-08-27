Salt Lake starterOsmer Morales went five innings and allowed just two runs on four hitswith five strikeouts and two walks. One of the runs he allowed was on aleadoff home run in the third by long time Philadelphia Phillies sluggerRyan Howard, who is trying to make a comebackin the Rockies organization. Fletcher led the Bees with three hits andtwo runs batted in, while Young added two hits and one RBI. With the winand El Paso splitting a doubleheader, the Bees hold a one game leadover the second place Chihuahuas and a threeand a half game advantage over the third place Isotopes.