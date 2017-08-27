“We’re such in a production-based business, and everybody wants instant results,” Helton said during the Pac-12 Football Media Days in July. “But you have to sit down at times and say, ‘OK, did you improve from Alabama to Stanford, from Stanford to Utah? Are you headed in the right direction? Even though you’re not getting the results, do you believe in what you’re doing right now?’ And if the answer is yes, continue it. No matter if the whole outside world is saying, ‘Hey, are you the right guy for the job?’ Do what you believe in so you have no regrets and be the person you are each and every day.”