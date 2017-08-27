NOT-SO-MELLOW YELLOW: Japan’s fans are known for nonstop cheering but Greenville’s section, decked out in the team’s yellow jerseys, were rowdy, too. As pitcher Carson Hardee kept a lid on Lufkin early in the game, Greenville fans made some noise chanting: “Three up! Three down!” and “South! East!” To their credit, they chanted “South! East!” again when their team left the field after the loss. After the game, Lukin fans tried out a new cheer: “U-S-A! U-S-A!”