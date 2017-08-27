1 of 6 View Caption

Japan celebrates after winning the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Lufkin, Texas, Sunday, Aug. ... Lufkin, Texas' Zach Phipps (5) walks the field with his teammates after losing the Little League World Series Championship ba... Japan's Tsubasa Tomii celebrates an out during the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Lufkin, Texa... Lufkin, Texas' Chip Buchanan pitches during the first inning of Little League World Series Championship baseball game against... Japan's Tsubasa Tomii celebrates after getting Lufkin, Texas' Chandler Spencer out in the fifth inning of the Little League W... Japan celebrates after winning the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Lufkin, Texas, Sunday, Aug. ...