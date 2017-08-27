And a bunch of pros will try to catch Fishburn, while concerning themselves with the $20,000 check that’s offered only to them. They aspire to play above the state open level, but many of them keep coming back to Utah in August. Brown shot a final-round 64 to win last year’s title. He’s joined at 10 under by California pros Edward Olson and Luke Vivolo. The group at 9 under includes 2014 winner B.J. Staten of Cottonwood Heights, 2016 runner-up Ty Travis of Idaho and 2013 runner-up Jesse Mueller of Arizona.