Blair also enjoys good vibes on this course after playing for BYU, but he made a sloppy bogey on the par-4 No. 14 and failed to birdie two of the four par-5s. He loves to play golf so much that he’s willing to live with the pressure of performing at this level as a PGA Tour player and with the perception that he’s potentially taking money away from golfers who need it. Then again, the first $52,000 of the purse went to out-of-state pros last year, so Blair’s presence in the field just elevates the tournament.