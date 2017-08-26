Sections
N
News
S
Sports
O
Opinion
R
Religion
A
Arts & Living
M
Must Reads
Video
Photography
Legal Notices
Obituaries
Sponsored
Jobs
Homes
Sections
Saturday, August 26, 2017
Subscribe
Live: BYU leads Portland State 14-6 in second quarter
facebook
twitter
email
Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune BYU opens the 2017 against Portland State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
facebook
twitter
email
By Jay Drew
·
1 hour ago
A Twitter List by BrennanJSmith
Comments
facebook
twitter
email
drew@sltrib.com
twitter
Follow @drewjay
M
More Stories
More
‘Dad, Mom, I’ve been balling’: Tyler Huntley ready to embrace Utah’s starting QB job
By christopher kamrani
•
42m ago
Utah football: Huntley finds more motivation as mother recovers from serious car crash
By christopher kamrani
•
2h ago
Kyle Whittingham: Australia trip was offered, but not a good fit for Utes
By lynn worthy
•
3h ago
More
L
The Latest
Utah painter who found fame and controversy for religious and political art releases first Trump piece
By brennan smith
•
22m ago
Patricia Dark: Embarrassed to be an American abroad
By patricia dark | for the tribune
•
24m ago
Utah football: ‘Dad, Mom, I’ve been balling’: Tyler Huntley ready to embrace starting QB job
By christopher kamrani
•
42m ago
Close