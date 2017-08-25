“He has charisma, he has personality, he’s not afraid of who he is,” RSL general manager Craig Waibel said. “And so he’s very natural, not only in front of a camera, but even when cameras are off. There’s no act involved when Albert’s speaking, and there’s no act involved when someone’s putting a camera on him. … I think one of the big things is when we see athletes, when we see entertainers — singers, be it actors, whatever it is — we innately are drawn to the ones who we feel like allow us to know who they are.”