In any case, the Ducks will be one of the conference’s most interesting teams in 2017 as they try to recover from last season’s sudden fall to a 2-7 league record, resulting in the firing of coach Mark Helfrich. Oregon’s talent is regarded so highly that the Ducks received enough votes to rank No. 33 in the preseason AP Top 25. There’s also an expectation that defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt will do for Oregon what he did for Colorado, having built the Pac-12′s top statistical defense in 2016.