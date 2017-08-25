FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2016, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban watches his team warm up for the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Alabama and Florida in Atlanta. Alabama has the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press' preseason media poll. Saban's Tide has become the surest thing in sports these days. They don't always win the national championship _ just half the time over the last eight years–but they are always in contention. Since 2008, only once has the Tide lost more than one game before bowl season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)