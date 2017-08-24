The purse for the 54-hole tournament has been increased to $119,000 with different distribution, lowering the first prize to $20,000. Blair would have been playing for a winner’s check of $1.575 million in the Northern Trust event, part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but he fell out of the PGA Tour’s top 125 by one spot last weekend. As he confirmed in that four-word text message, he’ll try to gain more access to the 2017-18 schedule that starts in October by playing in the Web.com Tour Finals.