“If a player comes home from his mission and doesn’t want to come back to BYU, I will release him. If people want to transfer, we will release them. The last thing I want is a player that doesn’t want to be here. So why would any other coach want that? To me, it’s pretty easy. If a kid doesn’t want to be a part of your program, let him go somewhere so he can have a great experience and do well, and then you can bring in someone else who wants to be part of your team.”