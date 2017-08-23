Logan • It has almost been a coast-to-coast journey, twice over, for Utah State long snapper Emmett Odegard.
Listed as a special teams position, the long-snapper for punts and field goals is truly a specialist calling for Odegard — and only a few others on the college level.
“A select few and even a select few more who are the best at it, who put in a lot of time and energy into the craft of long-snapping. ” said Odegard after Wednesday’s practice. “It’s kind funny, because we all know each other from a college and professional level too.”
Odegard’s prep career shifted dramatically as his family moved from Las Vegas to Greenwich, Connecticut. His college football route has been no less dramatic, starting at UMass and then going to Nassau Community College on Long Island (NY), before heading west again.
Utah State at No. 9 Wisconsin
Friday, Sept. 1
TV • ESPN
Playing professionally is something that Odegard says is possible for those focused on long-snapping.
“It is possible. Anything’s possible,” he said. “We’ll just see how the cards lay out.”
Eyes of Texas are upon Myers.
Kent Myers, the Utah State quarterback and native of Rowlett (TX), was named Tuesday to the 45-member watch list for the 2017 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
The award is given to a collegiate standout with past ties to the state of Texas, either through high school or junior college play, or is currently playing for a university in the state.
Myers led Sachse High (Garland, Texas) to an undefeated regular season as a senior in 2013 and was named as the district MVP for the Class 5A Texas school.
One year later, as a true freshman, Myers was thrust into the starting role as Aggies’ quarterback following injuries to Chuckie Keeton and others.
Aggies on TV
Utah State announced on Monday that three of its 2017 games will be televised on AT&T SportsNet, formerly ROOT sports.
So far, eight of the Aggies’ contests are tabbed for either regional or national TV coverage, starting with the season-opener at Wisconsin on September 1 — a Friday night game to be broadcast by ESPN.
The ESPN network of stations are also slated to televise the season finale at Air Force on November 25.
CBS Sports Network will have coverage for both the BYU and Boise State games, each a home game in Logan.
AT&T SportsNet’s trio of contests are USU’s home game against Colorado State and road games at both UNLV and New Mexico.
The Aggies non-conference game at Wake Forest on September 16 will be streamed by the ACC Network.
Schedule news
The holes have been filled in for the 2018 Utah State football schedule with the addition of New Mexico State and Tennessee Tech.
Both schools will visit the Aggies next September, just after Utah State opens the slate with a trip to Michigan State.
Tennessee Tech and Utah State have never playered each other, but New Mexico State has been a USU opponent on numerous occasions. That matchup will be the 38th meeting between the two Aggie contingents, making it the sixth-longest series in Utah State football history.