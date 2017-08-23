Elsewhere, former Utah safety Jordan Fogal goes into this season as the starting free safety for Colorado State. Fogal, who came to Colorado State as a graduate transfer, was listed atop the depth chart going into this weekend’s season opener against Oregon State. Fogal spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons in the Utah program after spending two years at the College of San Mateo. He sat out the 2014 season at San Mateo after tearing his ACL before the first game.