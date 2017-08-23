FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles. Darnold and Penn State Saquon Barkley put on a show at the Rose Bowl to end last season, and established themselves as two of the biggest stars in college football coming into 2017. Now the two Heisman Trophy contenders highlight The Associated Press preseason All-America team released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)